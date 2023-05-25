Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $315,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

