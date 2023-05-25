Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $325,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,960 shares of company stock worth $5,443,790. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

