Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $325,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,617.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $27.34 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

