Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $329,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 183,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,278,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Old Republic International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.0 %

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Shares of ORI opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.