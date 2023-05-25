Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.80 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

