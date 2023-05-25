Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $340,000 Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.