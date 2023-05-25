Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $343,000 Stock Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.