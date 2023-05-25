Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $343,000 Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after acquiring an additional 288,109 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,654,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 109,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,249,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

