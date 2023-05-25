Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $344,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in EQT were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in EQT by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in EQT by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 470,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

