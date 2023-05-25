Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Rollins by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROL opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

