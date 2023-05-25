Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after acquiring an additional 826,679 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,555,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 304,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 285,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.86 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

