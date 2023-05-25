Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 176,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $16,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

RGNX opened at $19.64 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

