Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $289,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

