Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $314,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

