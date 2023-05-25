Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $315,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of RDN opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,076 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

