Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $324,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Further Reading

