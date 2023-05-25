Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,856. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

