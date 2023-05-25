Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loup Funds LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

