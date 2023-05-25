Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

