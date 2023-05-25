Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,234 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

RQI opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

