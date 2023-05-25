Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,152 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

