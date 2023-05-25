Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 355 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $66.35.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

