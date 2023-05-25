Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,244 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $847.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,750. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.