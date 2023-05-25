Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 14,802 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVT. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

