Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 945.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

