Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teradata were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Teradata by 151.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 936.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 357,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

