Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $117.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

