Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $196.19 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.77.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

