Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,187 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $184.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.11.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

