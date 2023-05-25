Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,657 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISZE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 494.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISZE stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization.

