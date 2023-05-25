Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 183 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $93,936,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 315,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,409,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $306.80 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

