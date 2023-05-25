Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,017 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.