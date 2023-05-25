Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 216 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after buying an additional 90,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

