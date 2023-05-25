Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,182 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 431,813 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

