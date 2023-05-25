Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,397 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Gentex by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $311,401. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

