Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,220 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

