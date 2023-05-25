Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 702 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.