Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 967 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of DINO opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

