Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,495.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,495.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,134 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,642. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

