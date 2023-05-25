Michael D. Hawkins Sells 3,511 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WK opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The company had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 45.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

