Michael J. Katz Sells 3,500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.