Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $313.85 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $322.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

