Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.44. Mondee shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 34,860 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.96 million and a PE ratio of -9.14.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $50,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mondee in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.