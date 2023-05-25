MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.42. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 4,992 shares.

MorphoSys Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $858.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 95.4% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.