MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

