Nancy Thornberry Sells 14,850 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.64 and a beta of 1.06. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

