National Express Group (LON:NEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.10

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.10 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 110.56 ($1.38), with a volume of 708838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.42).

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded National Express Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($1.93) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of £685.94 million, a P/E ratio of -284.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. National Express Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat sold 40,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.49), for a total value of £48,781.20 ($60,673.13). 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

