National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,183.75.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $68.40 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

