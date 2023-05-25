National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

