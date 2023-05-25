Nauman Sabeeh Toor Sells 45,751 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $457,967.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,574.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $496,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 26,500 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $238,765.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

Innodata stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

Further Reading

